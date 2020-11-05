SAN MARCOS, Texas — Former UT softball legend and Texas State softball coach Cat Osterman will be stepping away from her role on the Bobcats as an assistant coach, head coach Ricci Woodard announced Monday.

Osterman has left the program to "pursue future personal endeavors," according to Woodard.

"We wish Cat the best in her future endeavors as well as the Olympics," Woodard said. "She's been a great addition to our Bobcat Family, and we are going to miss her tremendously."

Osterman joined the Texas State softball program before the 2015 season after coaching at St. Edward's University for three years. The former Longhorn great and Olympian helped the Bobcats' pitching staff to boast a collective 2.45 earned run average (ERA) in 2,079.2 innings pitched, according to Texas State Athletics.

"My time at Texas State was unbelievable and working with Coach Woodard has been an absolute privilege; I don't know if any boss from here on out can measure up to her," Osterman said. "I got to witness the creation of a Sun Belt championship and work with All-American Randi Rupp, which are two highlights I'll take away from my time there. But, more than anything during my six years at Texas State, I felt like I became part of a family. It was great and really hard to step away from that. I look back with nothing but good memories. Texas State has been everything I thought it would have been when I took the job and so much more."

Osterman mentored Rupp from 2015 to 2018, where Rupp was a four-time All-Sun Belt Conference first-team selection, four-time NFCA All-Central Regional selection, two-time Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year and two-time NFCA All-American. Rupp also graduated as the program's leader in career strikeouts (1,270), career wins (110) and was the only player in Texas State history to throw multiple perfect games.

"When Cat came in, our mission was to get to the top of the Sun Belt Conference," Woodard said. "If you want to be a winner, then you have to surround yourself with winners and there's nobody better at that — in my mind — than Cat Osterman."

Osterman was selected to the 2020 U.S. Olympic team, but the 2020 Olympics were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

