2020 AP Top 25 poll released: Aggies top Longhorns in preseason rankings

Both Texas and Texas A&M finished their respective 2019 seasons with an 8-5 record apiece.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 poll on Monday and two Texas universities were able to both crack the top 15.

UT was also picked as the No. 14 team in the nation in another preseason poll earlier in August: the USA TODAY SPORTS Amway Coaches Poll. The Aggies also ranked one spot above the Longhorns in the Amway Coaches Poll at No. 13. The Amway Coaches Poll panel is chosen by random draw, conference-by-conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate.

Both Texas and Texas A&M finished their respective 2019 seasons with an 8-5 record apiece, but the Longhorns finished the year ranked above the Aggies. Texas was ranked No. 25 in the final AP poll of the 2019 season and the Aggies were unranked.

Texas finished its season with a dominating win over then-ranked No. 11 Utah in the 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl. Texas A&M finished its season with a narrow 24-21 victory over then-ranked No. 25 Oklahoma State in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.

Texas opens the season ranked 14th in the nation. That’s one spot behind A&M, and behind three teams (Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon) that will not play this fall. https://t.co/UVVn7ngLkh — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) August 24, 2020

It's also worth noting that nine of the top 25 teams will not play college football in the fall due to COVID-19, including Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and Wisconsin, all of whom are ranked above UT and Texas A&M in the poll.

