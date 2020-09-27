Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies drop in AP Top 25 poll

Texas' descent comes after nearly losing to Texas Tech in Lubbock . UT had to surmount a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter with just over three minutes remaining and win in overtime to avoid the upset.

Texas has held a spot in at least one of the national rankings in 29 of the last 36 polls, dating back to the start of the 2018 season, according to UT officials. Twenty-three of those weeks have seen UT ranked in the top 15 of at least one poll, including nine with at least one top 10 ranking.