Old Rivalry Renewed | Terps and Cavaliers set to face off in NCAA Men's Lacrosse National Championship

This old Atlantic Coast Conference lacrosse rivalry includes a slight edge for the Terps over the Cavs, 47-45 through 92 matchups dating back to 1926.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two colleges connected to the DMV region will be highlighted in men's college lacrosse after both the Maryland Terps and Virginia Cavaliers won their semi-final matchups to face each other in the national championship game on Monday.

According to Maryland Athletic Department record books, this old Atlantic Coast Conference lacrosse rivalry includes a slight edge for the Terps over the Cavs of 47-45 through 92 matchups dating back to 1926.

The last time these two schools played was in 2019 and they have not played annually since Maryland left the ACC for the Big Ten Conference in 2014. Both schools were scheduled to play each other in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring college sports.

This isn't the first time that Maryland and Virginia have played against each other in the national championship. The two teams faced off in 2011, with the Cavaliers taking home the title.

Collectively, both Maryland and Virginia have won nine NCAA Men's Lacrosse championships since 1971. The Cavaliers have six titles and the Terps have three, according to NCAA records.

Virginia vs Maryland Lacrosse Title 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Virginia is the defending national champion (2019) due to the fact there was not a season in 2020 amid the pandemic.

The last national title Maryland won came in 2017.

"To get here and bring Maryland to this weekend is really important to our school, our state, and our alum," said Maryland's head coach.

Both the Terps (15-0 overall) and the Cavaliers (13-4 overall) Saturday victories were held at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut. The same place the national championship will be played.

Virginia beat the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels 12-11 in a close match that came down to the wire. The Cavaliers held the lead for most of the game, but UNC always found a way to stick in it until Virginia's goalkeeper Alex Rode came up with some timely stops at the end.

The Terps had a little bit easier of a time in its matchup. Maryland throttled Duke, beating the Blue Devils 14-5. It really wasn't close as things got later into the second half. By the end of the third quarter, it was 11-4.