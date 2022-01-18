Zach Collins returns to the floor for Austin Spurs in injury rehab assignment

In his return to the floor Monday with the Austin Spurs, Collins logged 19 minutes, scored eight points, grabbed one rebound and dished out two assists.

AUSTIN, Texas — San Antonio Spurs forward/center Zach Collins made his return to basketball Monday on rehab assignment with the Austin Spurs after missing the entirety of last season and the beginning of this year while returning from a left-ankle stress fracture, team officials said.

Collins came to the San Antonio Spurs after spending his first three seasons as a role player with the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 5.7 points and four rebounds in 17.5 minutes over 154 career games before signing with the Spurs on Aug. 11, 2021.

In his return to the floor Monday with the Austin Spurs, Collins logged 19 minutes, scored eight points, grabbed one rebound and dished out two assists.

Collins' last NBA appearance was on Aug. 13, 2020, during the 2019-20 season restart in the Orlando bubble after COVID-19 caused the NBA to shut down earlier that year.

Here is a look at Collins' return to the court, courtesy of the Austin Spurs organization: