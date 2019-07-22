SAN ANTONIO — The Big Fundamental is back with the Spurs!

Tim Duncan is reportedly joining Gregg Popovich's coaching staff as an assistant coach.

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The San Antonio Spurs confirmed the report shortly after Charania broke the news. Popovich spoke to reporters following the announcement and said the move is "only fitting, after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, then he returns the favor."

Austin Spurs head coach Will Hardy is also joining Popovich's coaching staff, according to the Spurs. Duncan and Hardy are joining a re-tooled coaching bench following the departures of Ime Udoka and Ettore Messina

Becky Hammon remains on the Spur's coaching staff, where she likely could be the top assistant under Popovich.

The report was well-timed - July 21 was the third anniversary of "Tim Duncan Day." Duncan retired ago after the 2016-2017 regular season. He retired as a 15-time All-Star and top-15 all-time scorer. His number 21 jersey was retired by the Spurs shortly after his retirement.