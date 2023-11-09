Tickets for Spurs games in Austin going on sale soon

The second year of the I-35 Series will see San Antonio hosting the defending champion Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets at UT's Moody Center in March.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Spurs are heading back up to Austin for a pair of games again this year, and fans can get tickets starting this week.

"Tickets for the I-35 Series will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m., with Season Ticket Members receiving exclusive presale access Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m., and Official Spurs Fan Club members access on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.," the team said in a release on Tuesday.

The inaugural I-35 Series last season took the last two regular season games up the highway, but this year they're scheduled for March. The Spurs will host the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 15 before taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 17.

"The Spurs return to Austin follows last season’s inaugural I-35 Series games and first-ever NBA regular season contests played in Austin, in which the Spurs sold out back-to-back games and set a Moody Center attendance record with 16,148 fans vs. Minnesota," the team said.

While the team was in the Texas capital last year, Gregg Popovich and RC Buford spoke fondly of the city and talked about the importance of engaging with fans from Austin to Mexico and everywhere in between.

"We’ve got to make the effort to be seen and to get up here and play some games. And I think, you know, we’ll do that, I think, every year now," Popovich said. "I don’t think, I know. And so this is the start of that.”

Buford explained that while the Spurs are working to expand their brand in Austin and beyond, they're not planning to leave the Alamo City.

“We’ve done everything we can to be the team for San Antonio,” Buford said. “We have a unique relationship with our fans. The whole Holt family as managing partner of our investment group has been clear. San Antonio is our home.”

The sellout crowds in the more intimate arena in Austin made for a fun and loud environment in the games last year, and there will be even more interest this season with the arrival of top pick Victor Wembanyama. There will also be options for fans looking to make a weekend out of it.