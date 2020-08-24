Thunder top Rockets to even first-round playoff series 2-2

Game 5 will be played in the NBA Bubble on Wednesday.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — Dennis Schroder scored a career playoff-high 30 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 15 points down in the third quarter to beat the Houston Rockets 117-114 and even their first-round Western Conference playoff series at two wins apiece.

Chris Paul scored 26 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who won despite allowing 23 3-pointers.

James Harden had 32 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for Houston.