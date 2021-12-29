Spurs vs. Heat postponed: Miami can't field eight-man team amid injury woes and COVID-19 situation

Miami had 12 players listed as out before the game, and even signed a member of San Antonio's G League team in an attempt to fill the roster.

SAN ANTONIO — Tonight's game between the Heat and Spurs has been postponed, the NBA said Wednesday afternoon.

Miami had 12 players listed as out before the game, in a rough place between injuries and the coronavirus surge spreading through the NBA and the country. They had signed a member of San Antonio's G League team, and were still a man short of the eight-player minimum.

They signed Aric Holman of the Austin Spurs to a 10-day contract. The Woj bomb announcing Holman's deal with the Heat said his best attribute today was driving distance.

The Miami Heat are signing C Aric Holman of the G-League Austin Spurs to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. His best attribute today? Driving distance. He's on his way to San Antonio to meet the Heat and help them have 8 active players to avoid a postponement vs. Spurs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021

Holman became the seventh player on an active roster of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Omer Yurtseven, Marcus Garrett, and Kyle Guy. Still, the Heat would have needed to sign one more player before tipoff. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that Robinson is dealing with his own injury, and that "NBA basically has told Heat to take any three available players from G League Austin Spurs."

Here's where Heat-Spurs stands: NBA basically has told Heat to take any three available players from G League Austin Spurs. Heat also have injury concerns with Garrett (wrist), Robinson (chest, I believe, from early foul Tuesday). Talks ongoing. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 29, 2021

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported earlier in the day that the game at the AT&T Center could be postponed, which would be the tenth this NBA season and the first for San Antonio.

There is a chance - repeat, a chance - that Heat-Spurs won't be played tonight, source tells AP. Still very fluid based on whether Heat can fill roster or has more depletion. If it is called off, it would be postponement No. 10 in the NBA this season. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 29, 2021

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has drawn criticism for his handling of the recent surge in cases across the league. He recently said that they are not planning on pausing games on a large scale, and the league reduced the quarantine period for vaccinated players who get COVID-19 from ten days to six.

26 teams currently have players in health and safety protocols, and 17 of those teams have four players or more. The December surge, driven by the highly-contagious omicron variant, has left teams scrambling to put eight players on the court.

"Spurs Sports & Entertainment is sending all ticket holders an email and text to ensure they're aware of the schedule change," the Spurs issued a statement Wednesday afternoon. "Tickets and parking will be valid for the rescheduled game which will be announced at a later date. Fans do not need to take action at this time."