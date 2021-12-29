Spurs vs. Heat postponed: Miami can't field eight-man team amid injury woes and COVID-19 situation

SAN ANTONIO — Tonight's game between the Heat and Spurs has been postponed, the NBA said Wednesday afternoon.
Miami had 12 players listed as out before the game, in a rough place between injuries and the coronavirus surge spreading through the NBA and the country. They had signed a member of San Antonio's G League team, and were still a man short of the eight-player minimum.
They signed Aric Holman of the Austin Spurs to a 10-day contract. The Woj bomb announcing Holman's deal with the Heat said his best attribute today was driving distance.
Holman became the seventh player on an active roster of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Omer Yurtseven, Marcus Garrett, and Kyle Guy. Still, the Heat would have needed to sign one more player before tipoff. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that Robinson is dealing with his own injury, and that "NBA basically has told Heat to take any three available players from G League Austin Spurs."
Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported earlier in the day that the game at the AT&T Center could be postponed, which would be the tenth this NBA season and the first for San Antonio.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has drawn criticism for his handling of the recent surge in cases across the league. He recently said that they are not planning on pausing games on a large scale, and the league reduced the quarantine period for vaccinated players who get COVID-19 from ten days to six.
26 teams currently have players in health and safety protocols, and 17 of those teams have four players or more. The December surge, driven by the highly-contagious omicron variant, has left teams scrambling to put eight players on the court.
"Spurs Sports & Entertainment is sending all ticket holders an email and text to ensure they're aware of the schedule change," the Spurs issued a statement Wednesday afternoon. "Tickets and parking will be valid for the rescheduled game which will be announced at a later date. Fans do not need to take action at this time."
This is a developing story.