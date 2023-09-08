Spurs' Victor Wembanyama reveals his NBA 2K24 player rating

The Spurs rookie made NBA 2K video game history.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The wait for San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama's NBA 2K24 player rating is over and he made game history.

He is officially rated 84 overall in the latest edition of the popular basketball video game.

"That's nice. That's alright," Wembanyama said in a video released on social media.

Wembanyama's player rating also marks the highest-ever rating for a rookie. He now has a higher rating than the previous player rating record owned by Pelicans' Zion Williamson at an 81 rating.

Many fans are anticipating their chance to play as him in the upcoming video game

NBA 2K24 recently released a first look at virtual Wembanyama and it is very realistic!

In an interview with the game's Digital Marketing Director for 2K Games Ronnie Singh, he explained how Wembanyama's 2K rating reflects how tough it was to rate Wembanyama.

"We haven't seen a guy like him, really ever," Singh said. "He's going to be one of those tough ones to rate. The highest rookie rating we've had in the last seven, or eight years since we adjusted the rating scale was like an 81. There is an argument he should be the highest-rated in that period."

"He's built like a video game character," Singh said. "I think he will be among the highest-rated rookies of all time just because he's shown every tool in the box."