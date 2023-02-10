Spurs' Devin Vassell reportedly inks a 5-year contract extension

Vassell's new deal will be at a reported $146 million.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs and forward Devin Vassell have agreed to a 5-year contract extension at $146 million.

San Antonio Spurs G Devin Vassell has agreed on a five-year, $146 million contract extension, Andrew Morrison, Rich Beda and Mitch Nathan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Vassell lands rookie scale extension as part of 2020 Draft class and solidifies himself as a Spurs cornerstone. pic.twitter.com/SUK3Y0ig8T — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2023

The extension is a rookie-scale contract extension as part of the 2020 NBA draft class according to the report.

Spurs Media Day 2023 was Monday morning, and Vassell was asked about the negotiations that were still in progress.

"I want to be a Spur for a long time," he said to the media, smiling. "That's all I can say."

Vassell is seen as an important piece to the Spurs' ongoing rebuild.

He's a solid two-way player and is on the cusp of making a tremendous leap in his NBA career.

"Truthfully, all this summer I just worked on just getting stronger and not just my legs," he said about his offseason focus. "I'm not trying to sit out more games."

GSG🖤 WE LOCKED IN🤝🏾 — Devin Vassell (@Yvngdevo) October 2, 2023

He and Gregg Popovich both mentioned that he bulked up significantly over the summer. Before he got sidelined in January with a knee injury that limited him to just 38 games, he averaged 18.5 points per game along with 3.9 rebounds, 44% field-goal shooting, and 3.6 assists.

