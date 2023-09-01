History made! Spurs sell enough tickets to break NBA regular-season attendance record

The Spurs have sold enough tickets for Friday's Alamodome game to win them the distinction.

SAN ANTONIO — NBA history will be made Friday at the Alamodome.

The San Antonio Spurs officially announced the team has broken the league regular-season, single-game attendance record with 63,592 tickets sold for Friday's much-anticipated matchup against visiting Golden State.

The previous record was a little more than 62,000 between the Bulls and Hawks in 1998. The 2010 NBA All-Star game drew nearly 110,000 spectators to Cowboys Stadium, but that matchup doesn't qualify for the regular-season mark.

The Spurs still have a chance to shatter the record and send the attendance record into the stratosphere as tickets remain for Friday's game. Maximum capacity for the Alamodome is 65,000.

In addition, the Spurs have 3,000 standing-room-only tickets available.

If the team sells out completely, the Spurs' historic NBA attendance record could be a whopping 68,000.

GET THERE EARLY

The team is encouraging all fans to get to the dome as soon as they can.

The grounds will be open and filled with a tailgating-style atmosphere, and other activities pregame.

Parking lots will open as early as 11:30 a.m., VIA's Park and Ride service will start at 2:30 p.m. and the pregame fun will get underway at 4 p.m.

Friday is shaping up to be a day all fans will remember.

There will also be new, exclusive Spurs gear only available for purchase at the game, while supplies last. All shirts feature the team's iconic Fiesta colors and reflect the 1990s style.

Fans going will be given a Fiesta-colored lens for the cell phone to fill the Alamodome with the iconic alternate colors. The dome will be decked out in a retro court, and a pair of San Antonio river barges, reflective of the five-time NBA champion’s celebratory river parades, will be stationed around the perimeter of the court for all fans to view.

And the halftime performance will be none other than the 1990s music duo, "Tag Team" with a fireworks show to close the night.

TICKET INFO