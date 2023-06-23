Spurs add a pair of undrafted players to the roster

The Spurs were active on NBA Draft night adding more players.

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama was the San Antonio Spurs grand prize on NBA Draft night but the team recently made a pair of roster moves.

Texas' Sir' Jabari Rice

According to a report, the Spurs have signed Texas guard Sir' Jabari Rice to a two-way deal.

Texas guard Sir' Jabari Rice -- who played four years at New Mexico State -- has agreed on a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent Corey Barker of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

He was named the Big 12 Sixth Man Award and named to the All-Big 12 Third Team. In 25.2 minutes per game last season with the Longhorns, he averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

He played four seasons at New Mexico State before landing with Texas.

Alabama's Charles Bediako

In addition, the Spurs signed undrafted center Charles Bediako from Alabama to a one-year deal.

Undrafted center Charles Bediako out of Alabama agrees to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent Daniel Green of @greensportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2023

He is listed at 7-0, 225 pounds. In his sophomore season, he led Alabama with 1.8 blocks per game along with 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds.

Both players will likely land on the team's NBA Summer League roster both in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

In addition, the pair could likely see time in the NBA G League with the Austin Spurs as well as time in training camp.

