SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and Derrick White had 21 off the bench, leading the Spurs to a 113-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at the AT&T Center.

The game ended with Portland All-Star guard Damian Lillard's corner three-pointer rimming out as the buzzer sounded.

Lillard scored a game-high 28 points and CJ McCollum, his backcourt partner, finished with 27.

Monday night's game capped a season-opening, three-game homestand for the Spurs (3-0). It was also the first of four games in seven days against Western Conference opponents for the Silver and Black.

San Antonio plays the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors on the road in its first back-to-back of the season Thursday and Friday, and squares off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at the AT&T Center.

The Blazers, who edged the Mavericks 121-119 in Dallas on Sunday night, slipped to 2-2.

McCollum scored 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 3 of 5 from the three-point line, to help the Blazers take a 51-45 lead at the half. Portland led 33-19 after one quarter, but the Spurs outscored the Blazers 26-18 in the second period to trim the deficit to six points.

Portland shot 50 percent (12-24) from the field overall in the first period and 66.7 percent (6-9) from three.

The Blazers outscored Spurs 18-0 from the three-point line in the first quarter. Portland was 6 of 9 from beyond the arc. McCollum led the Blazers with 10 points, and was 2 of 3 from long distance.

Portland outscored San Antonio 24-3 from beyond the arc in the first two quarters, knocking down 8 of 18 attempts. The Spurs didn't make a three-pointer until Rudy Gay hit one with 28 seconds left in the half. They were 1 of 9 from long distance in the first two quarters.

White led the Silver and Black's scoring in the first half, getting 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. San Antonio shot 45 percent overall (18-40) in the first two quarters.

Guarded primarily by Murray, Lillard had only three points at the half. He was 1 of 6 from the field, with his only basket a three-pointer.

The Blazers shot 39.2 percent (20-51) from the field in the first half.

KENS 5 & Kens5.com SPURS WIN! Your San Antonio Spurs are 3-0 after surviving a late comeback by the Blazers. RECAP:...

RELATED: GAME BLOG: Spurs defeat Blazers, 113-110

RELATED: Spurs announce details, giveaway for Tony Parker Jersey Retirement Night

RELATED: Pop starts historic 24th season as Spurs coach with 120-111 win over Knicks

RELATED: The Spurs regular season tip-off special | The Big Fundamental Podcast