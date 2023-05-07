Sir’Jabari Rice signs a two-way contract with Spurs

Rice is currently on the Spurs Summer League roster.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs officially announced that they have signed guard Sir’Jabari Rice to a two-way contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.

Rice, 6-5, 170 pounds, transferred to the University of Texas in 2022-23 as a graduate student where he averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

As a Longhorn, Rice earned the honors of Big 12 Conference Sixth Man of the Year and was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team. Prior to Texas, Rice played four seasons at New Mexico State.

The Houston, Texas native was named to the 2022 WAC All-Tournament Team, 2021-22 All-WAC Second Team, 2020-21 All-WAC Second Team, and 2019-20 All-WAC First Team.

Rice went undrafted in 2023 and is currently on the Spurs Summer League roster. He did not play in the Spurs' opening Summer League game versus the Hornets in Sacramento.

He will wear jersey No. 11.

