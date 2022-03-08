San Antonio Spurs to play 2 games at Austin's Moody Center in April

Who the Spurs will play in Austin has not yet been announced.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Pro basketball in Austin? It's happening in spring 2023.

The San Antonio Spurs will host four special home games during the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season, including two at Austin's Moody Center on Thursday, April 6, 2023, and Saturday, April 8, 2023.

The other special home games are a game at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, and a 50th anniversary celebration game at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Jan. 13, 2022. With a capacity of more than 65,000 for the Alamodome, the Spurs are set to break the attendance record for an NBA regular season game.

The Spurs other 37 home games will be played at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Growing our Spurs Family all the way from Mexico to Austin! Save the dates, plan accordingly and we’ll see y’all there 💯🙌 #Spurs50 | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/joFmw3ylsD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 17, 2022

While we know when the Spurs will hit the court in Austin, we don't know who they'll be playing yet. The team's complete 2022-23 season schedule will be released on Wednesday.

RC Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said these four out-of-market home games are part of the team's mission to engage and celebrate their entire fanbase, including those who don't live in San Antonio.

"Playing in front of our Austin fans for the first time ever during the regular season, returning to Mexico City and the Alamodome will each be historic and special moments for our entire organization," Buford said. "We are grateful for our loyal supporters throughout our entire region and are thrilled for the opportunity to play in front of them as part of our 50th anniversary season."

Jeff Nickler, senior vice president for Oak View Group and the Moody Center, said the venue is honored to host the Spurs for two games.

"Events like these not only generate significant economic impact for our community, but also further elevate Austin’s reputation as a world-class destination for sports and live events," Nickler said. "We look forward to welcoming the Spurs and their growing fanbase in the capital city to Moody Center next spring."

The venue said Spurs season ticket, Spurs Fan Club, Moody Center Club Members and Moody Center newsletter subscribers and social media followers will have early access to purchase individual game tickets.

General tickets will be available for purchase at Spurs.com and on the Spurs App. For exclusive pre-sale access and more info, fans can sign up for the Official Spurs Fan Club and the Moody Center's newsletter.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter