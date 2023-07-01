Spurs announce team has signed No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama

It's official! Wembanyama has signed on the dotted line with the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — It's official!

The San Antonio Spurs announced that the team has signed forward Victor Wembanyama. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.

Wembanyama, 7-3, 225 pounds, was selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Prior to the NBA with French club Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A French League, he helped lead the team to the 2023 LNB Pro A Finals and a 23-11 regular season record. In 34 regular season games with Mets 92, Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 3.0 blocks in 32.3 minutes. In 10 postseason games, he averaged 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 2.7 assists per game.

Prior to his NBA arrival, he was named the French League's MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Best Young Player, Scoring Champion, Blocked Shots Champion, and was named to the All-LNB First Team.

And "Wemby fever" has taken a grip on the city!

Wembanyama received a hero's welcome on his arrival in San Antonio with fans lining up at the airport to greet him as well as a meet-and-greet with fans along the city's Riverwalk.

Wembanyama will be part of the Spurs Summer League team in Las Vegas at the 2K24 Summer League starting July 7.