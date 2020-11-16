Reports: Phoenix Suns acquire All-Star point guard Chris Paul from Oklahoma City

Paul, 35, is a 10-time NBA All-Star and 4-time All-NBA First Team selection. He made a young Thunder team a strong playoff contender last year.

PHOENIX — It was a potential trade that had been circulating the rumor mill for multiple weeks and on Monday, the deal was made to bring All-Star point guard Chris Paul to Phoenix, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal was being finalized. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Phoenix is sending forward Kelly Oubre Jr., guards Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome and Jalen Lecque along with draft compensation.

Paul was traded to a young Oklahoma City team prior to last season and helped take the Thunder to a 44-28 record and the playoffs while averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Chris Paul teams have made the playoffs every year since the 2010-2011 season. The Suns have not made the playoffs since the 2009-2010 season.

Paul will now join Devin Booker, forming a now lethal backcourt, in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix just got a future Hall of Famer to run the point 👀 pic.twitter.com/XhpoWzFrim — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 16, 2020

According to Charania, the Suns traded forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who has been a beloved icon in Phoenix since the team traded for him two years ago. The Suns also traded 2019 first round draft pick Ty Jerome and point guard Ricky Rubio as well as Jalen Lecque.

With the deal, the Suns will take on Paul's $41 million salary, which turns to $44 million next season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season.

Oubre's contract was up after the 2020-2021 season. Rubio, 30, was signed with Phoenix through the 2021-2022 season at $17 million a year.

Paul made the Thunder a winner last season when most expected them to be at the bottom of the league after trading away Russell Westbrook. He'll look to do the same in Phoenix.