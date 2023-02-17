Popovich, Hammon, Parker named finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of finalists for enshrinement and it includes a trio of Spurs greats.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs greats are on the final list for basketball immortality.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the finalists for enshrinement for the Class of 2023 and it includes Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, and Becky Hammon.

“Eleven first-time nominees make up this historic group of Class of 2023 finalists,” said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “It is an incredible honor to be named a Finalist for the Hall of Fame, and their recognition as a Finalist is evidence of the legendary accomplishments and dominance shown throughout their careers. The Class of 2023 will be remembered as one of the most distinguished classes the Hall of Fame will ever see, and we are extremely excited for this unparalleled collection of talent and achievement to be one step closer to Springfield.”

For Parker and Popovich, this is their first time being nominated as finalists.

Parker is a four-time NBA champion, a multiple NBA All-Star, an NBA Finals MVP (2007), and a multi-Eurobasket medal winner representing France.

Popovich is a five-time NBA champion as a head coach, a three-time NBA Coach of the Year Award winner, the NBA's all-time winningest coach, a 2020 Olympic gold medal winner as a head coach for Team USA, and is regarded as the greatest NBA coach of all time.

For Hammon, this is another nomination for her illustrious basketball career.

It includes being a six-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time All-WNBA First Team nod, and leading the WNBA in assists in 2007. She also served as a Spurs assistant coach from 2014-2021.

She is also a 2022 WNBA champion with the Aces in 2022 as well as being named the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year.

Other finalists include Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, and former Spur Pau Gasol.

The entire Class of 2023 will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, April 1, in a nationally televised broadcast at 11:00 a.m. EST.

David Robinson, Tim Duncan, George Gervin, and Manu Ginobili are among other Spurs to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2023 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Mass., the Birthplace of Basketball, on August 11-12.