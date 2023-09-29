NBA suspends ex-Spur Josh Primo four games for conduct detrimental to the league

The league conducted its own investigation finding Primo engaged in inappropriate behavior.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA announced Friday it has suspended former San Antonio Spurs player Joshua Primo for four games without pay over allegations of misconduct last year. Hours later, reports said Primo signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to the league, after conducting its own investigation and consulting with relevant experts to results found that Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women.

Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures.

Ultimately, the NBA found the behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline.

The Spurs released him on October 31, 2022 after Dr. Hillary Cauthen alleged incidents involving Primo and told the team about it in January 2022. She claimed no action was taken.

Ultimately, a lawsuit was filed against Primo and the Spurs but was settled.

PRIMO SIGNS WITH THE CLIPPERS

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former San Antonio guard has signed a two-way deal with the Clippers.

Primo underwent evaluation with specialists who consult with the Clippers and the organization is comfortable giving him this opportunity. The NBA suspended Primo for four games Friday after a probe found that he had “engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing… https://t.co/2uSk5t1Axc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 29, 2023

The four-game suspension will be implemented once the Clippers' new season begins.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.