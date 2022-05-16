Here's the full schedule for Mavericks-Warriors in the Western Finals

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are as seasoned of a trio as anyone left in the playoffs.

DALLAS — Mavericks fans wanted a deep playoff run, and they're getting it -- and all the challenges that come with it.

After Dallas' blowout win over Phoenix, Luka Doncic and his teammates will now get a crack at Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

And the three-time champs are playing as good as anyone, coming off a 4-2 series win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Granted, Memphis lost star guard Ja Morant late in the series, but Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are as seasoned of a trio as anyone left in the playoffs.

Below is the full schedule for the Western Conference Finals. All games will be aired on TNT.

Western Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18

Where: San Francisco

Game 2

When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 20

Where: San Francisco

Game 3

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Where: Dallas

Game 4

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24

Where: Dallas

Game 5

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26

Where: San Francisco

Game 6

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28

Where: Dallas

Game 7

When: 7 p.m. Monday, May 30

Where: San Francisco

Previous results this season