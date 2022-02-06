A former Mavericks player is auctioning his 2011 championship ring

The ring is 10K gold, including "over 130 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 2.75 carats."

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks fanatics can grab a piece of history, but you'll need to cough up thousands of dollars to do so.

Former Mavericks wingman DeShawn Stevenson has put up his 2011 NBA Championship ring for auction. The ring is being auctioned off through SCP Auctions. As of Friday, there were six bids made, with the winning bid listed at $31,322.

The ring is 10-karat gold, including "over 130 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 2.75 carats." According to the auctioneer page, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spent a total of $1.4 million for the Mavericks' rings.

Stevenson started every game in the Mavericks' 2011 playoff run, except for the last three games in the NBA Finals after former coach Rick Carlisle put J.J. Barea in the starting five. Stevenson still made his mark on the series, however, shooting 13-for-23 from 3-point range. Three of those 13 came off the bench in Dallas' Game 6 win over the Miami Heat.

The Dallas Mavericks completed the team's first ever championship title run, winning the series 4-2 against the Heat.

Here are more details on the ring:

Thirty-one diamonds surround the Mavericks logo on top of the ring to commemorate the 31 seasons of existence, with the words "WORLD CHAMPIONS" above and beneath the logo.

The right shank of the ring has a Larry O'Brien trophy made of diamonds under the words "DALLAS MAVERICKS."

The team motto "THE TIME IS NOW" and "2011" surround the trophy.

On the left shank is DeShawn's last name "STEVENSON" above the Mavs' alternate logo, the NBA logo, and his number "92."

Inside, the ring is engraved with the results of each playoff series en route to the title.