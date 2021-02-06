It's Luka Dončić Day in Dallas

"Dončić has quickly become an adored and adopted North Texan. And he’s on track to be right alongside Nowitzki in the history books," the resolution said.

DALLAS — Luka Dončić has undeniably become a superstar in just a few years: he's already become the youngest player in history to make the All-NBA first team twice, and he just helped lead his home country Slovenia to the Olympics in basketball for the first time.

Now, Dallas County wants to ensure the Dallas Mavericks player is recognized for his achievements in North Texas, too.

That's why the county's Commissioner's Court has designated July 6, 2021 as Luka Dončić Day.

The 22-year-old only started playing with the team three years ago, but "quickly became one of the most recognized and elite players in the game and has brought fans together from across the globe," according to the resolution honoring the player.

Great to be joined by my friend, @cyntmarshall as the @DallasCountyTx Commissioners Court names today,July 6,2021, @luka7doncic day in Dallas County❣️ pic.twitter.com/3212hDmuE6 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 6, 2021

The statement compared him to another beloved European and former Mavs player: Dirk Nowitzki.

"Dončić has quickly become an adored and adopted North Texan. And he’s on track to be right alongside Nowitzki in the history books," the resolution explained.

Click here to read the entire resolution

He was also recognized for the work he's put in to uplift local communities while he's been in North Texas and how he now serves as an ambassador for both basketball and Dallas.

The resolution finished by calling for "all #MFFLs to show their pride and appreciation for No. 77" on July 6.