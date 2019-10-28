SANTA ROSA, California — Nearly 200,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes as the threat of wildfire looms in northern California.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among those impacted. The former Cleveland Cavalier tweeted about his current situation early Monday, revealing that he and his family evacuated their home and spent the night driving around in attempt to find accommodations. They eventually found a place to stay.

According to CNBC, James owns a $23 million home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood. The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion was built in 2017.

More than 2.4 million people who lost electricity over the weekend are awaiting restoration as hurricane-force winds whipped through the state, fueling a wildfire in Sonoma County as smaller spot fires cropped up.

Fire conditions statewide made California "a tinderbox," said Jonathan Cox, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Of the state's 58 counties, 43 were under red flag warnings for high fire danger Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the wildfires, powered by gusts that reached more than 102 miles per hour.

