'He's your headache now': The New York tabloids were thrilled to see Kyrie go

The New York papers, predictably, relished in Irving's departure.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Mavericks fans were seemingly split over the club's massive trade for Kyrie Irving on Sunday.

The advocates for the deal pointed to Irving's superstar status, finally giving Luka Doncic some much-needed help.

The detractors pointed to, well, everything else, from Irving's tumultuous stints with every team he's played on to his conspiracy theories and his promotion of an anti-Semitic film.

One side of the trade wasn't so divided on the result: Everyone in New York.

"He's Your Headache Now," read the the back page headline of the New York Daily News on Monday.

"Nets deal Kyrie to Mavs for ... oh, who cares, he's finally gone!" the paper read.

Over on the New York Post, the tabloid's front page featured a tease to sports: "Kyonara! Irving sent packing to Mavs."

And on the back page: "You Can Mav Him!"

Said the smaller print: "Nets pawn troublesome Kyrie off on Dallas for Dinwiddie-led package."

The less-bombastic New York Times was more subdued, yet making it clear that Irving was a constant problem: "The Nets Wished Upon Stars. Their Dreams Haven't Come True," wrote Tania Ganguli in an autopsy of Brooklyn's failed "Big Three" era of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Love the move or hate it, Dallas fans, we know one thing: The next few months are going to be interesting.

The Kyrie experiment might pay off, with two of the best scorers in the NBA on one team. Or it could fail, as it failed in Boston and Brooklyn.