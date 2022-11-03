Luka just did something the NBA hasn't seen in 60 years

Luka Doncic can't stop scoring.

DALLAS — Stop us if you've heard this before: Luka Doncic is doing Luka Doncic things.

The Mavericks star dropped 33 points in Dallas' 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. And in doing so, Doncic became the first player in 60 years to score at least 30 points in each of his team's first seven games.

Yes, 60 years.

The last player to accomplish that feat was Wilt Chamberlain, the then-Warriors center who was known for putting up video game numbers, well before video games.

Chamberlain in 1962-63 went the Warriors' first 23 games scoring at least 30 points, including a 72-point and 73-point effort. Luka might not hit those marks, but he'll likely be the frontrunner for a scoring title this season.

According to ESPN research, Doncic, at 36.1 points per game this year, has the third-highest scoring average through seven games in 60 years, behind Michael Jordan (37.0 in 1986-87) and James Harden (36.6 in 2019-20).

“I always hear Wilt Chamberlain, so he’s always there," Doncic said after Wednesday's game. "It’s great. I just wished to play in the NBA. This is really a dream for me. Couldn’t be happier just to play basketball, to do my job, and that’s it.”

Here's Doncic's point totals, so far:

Oct. 19 at Phoenix: 35

Oct. 22 vs. Memphis: 32

Oct. 25 at New Orleans: 37

Oct. 27 at Brooklyn: 41

Oct. 29 vs. Oklahoma City: 31

Oct. 30 vs. Orlando: 44

Nov. 2 vs. Utah: 33

The Mavericks have won back-to-back games, beating the Magic then Jazz. They'll host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at the American Airlines Center.