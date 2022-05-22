Dallas Mavericks fined by NBA for a third time

The NBA President of League Operations says the fine is tied to multiple violations about "team bench decorum," which is the team's third fine for the month.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — The Dallas Mavericks have been fined yet again by the NBA. The league announced the fine themselves Sunday morning.

The press release says the team has to pay $100,000 for allegedly violating the league's rules for "team bench decorum." It also says the fine is related to the same rule violations the team has been fined for twice already during the 2022 playoffs.

NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell pointed out alleged violations that happened during Game 2 with the Golden State Warriors.

Spruell said there were a few times where "several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks' team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action..."

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/2QwEdJvNcY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 22, 2022

This is the third time in the month of May that the Mavs have been fined for bench activity.

The first time was on May 6. The league charged the team $25,000 for their bench behavior when they lost to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The second fine was announced only four days ago. Mavericks were fined $50,000 for a similarly unruly bench situation after beating the Suns in Game 7.

Both earlier instances were similar to this one. In fact, the statements released for each fine are almost completely identical. They only vary by what game the team was fined for, when the new fine is stacked on top of the older one(s) and how much money the team now owes (which is double the previous fine).

Here are the announcements for fine #1 and fine #2, if you'd like to see for yourself:

FINE #1 - May 6:

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/QFBeCnWyOd — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 6, 2022

FINE #2 - May 18