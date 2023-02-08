Autographed Wembanyama basketball sells for hundreds of dollars at auction

Wembanyama items are taking over the collectible world.

SAN ANTONIO — Everything and anything San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is flying off the shelves or being scooped up by collectors.

In the basketball card world, his trading cards are becoming must-have items whether it be a card in his Metropolitans 92 uniform or his newly-revealed card in his Spurs jersey.

In fact, Wembanyama's card is now outselling some of the league's legends including Spurs' David Robinson.

But collectors are also looking for other items outside of trading cards like Wembanyama signed basketballs.

Recently, sports collectible online auction site Goldin put up for bidding a signed Wembanyama Nike Elite Basketball.

Needless to say, it sold for a hefty amount.

The final winning bid was $906.00 which might be a steal if he lives up to the hype as being the next generational player to play in the NBA.

Indeed, Wembanyama memorabilia is exciting to find.

On a recent episode of Locked On Spurs, a father-son duo from San Antonio did a live box opening and in the final pack, they hit a rookie Wembanyama card.

Check out their excitement at hitting the rare card:

Collecting Wembanyama items is quickly becoming popular whether it is a rare card or a signed basketball.