Early Signing Day 2020: Central Texas high school players sign letters of intent

KVUE will keep you updated throughout the day on Central Texas players who have signed their national letters of intent to lock in their college of choice.

AUSTIN, Texas — Early Signing Day has arrived for college football programs and high school recruits, and KVUE is keeping track of where Central Texas athletes are headed.

Recruits have not been able to take official visits due to the NCAA enacting a recruiting dead period amid the coronavirus pandemic since March, but the early signing period was not moved. Recruits were allowed to ink their national letters of intent starting Wednesday morning and may do so until Friday, Dec. 18.

This 2020 season marks the fourth year college football has held an early signing period. National Signing Day is set for Feb. 3.

Here are the Central Texas athletes who have signed with Division I football programs.

Charles Wright, Austin High quarterback - Texas

3-star prospect, No. 32 ranked pro-style quarterback

"It's all coming full circle," said Wright, who becomes the third Austin-bred quarterback in the past five years to sign with University of Texas. "It's such a blessing. I've played here since I was in middle school; my house is just down the road, campus is just down there. In my room I have a Colt McCoy jersey signed – it's just Longhorns stuff everywhere. Even when I was committed to Iowa State it was kind of second nature to me. There's no other way to describe it. It's just a really cool situation and I'm truly blessed."

Andrew Mukuba, LBJ safety - Clemson

4-star prospect, No. 14 ranked safety

Latrell McCutchin, LBJ defensive back - Oklahoma

4-star prospect, No. 46 ranked cornerback

"Thinking about beating Texas every year in front of all of these UT fans is going to be something I really enjoy," McCutchin said. "I'm going to be able to come back and talk as much trash as I want."

Landyn Watson, Hutto defensive end - TCU

3-star prospect, No. 37 ranked defensive end

"Last year they put 11 guys in the NFL and that's what stuck out to my parents and me, knowing that there's an NFL factory just up the road and I don't have to go too far from home," Watson said about his commitment to the Horned Frogs. "In a Gary Patterson defense, with my skillset, I'm very versatile and they move their ends around a lot ... I feel like it's a perfect fit for me."

Knuckle Up, Horns Down from two of the best in Central Texas pic.twitter.com/WJaUeqPHvy — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) December 16, 2020

Devin Lemear, Manor defensive back - Baylor

3-star prospect, No. 83 ranked safety

Lake McRee, Lake Travis tight end - USC

3-star prospect, No. 21 ranked tight end

Nate Yarnell, Lake Travis quarterback - Pittsburgh

3-star prospect, No. 36 ranked pro-style quarterback

Nick Morris, Westlake linebacker - Duke

3-star prospect, No. 49 ranked inside linebacker

Nathan Ellisor, Lake Travis kicker - TCU

Connor Heffernan, Georgetown offensive lineman - Baylor

3-star prospect, No. 23 ranked guard

"I'm not just another commit or signee now," he said. "I'm going to go in early and try to make a name for myself."

Jaden Williams, Hendrickson wide receiver - Boston College

3-star prospect, No. 237 ranked wide receiver

Tavierre Dunlap, Del Valle running back - Michigan

3-star prospect, No. 19 ranked running back

De'Kedrick Sterns, Del Valle offensive lineman - Kansas

3-star prospect, No. 106 ranked tackle

Weston Stephens, Lake Travis running back - Sam Houston State

Aidan Kinnaird, Westlake offensive lineman - Illinois State