The Major League Baseball Draft continues on Tuesday, starting with the third round, and the first pick of round three is Kody Clemens of the University of Texas Longhorns by the Detroit Tigers.

With the 79th pick in the 2018 #MLBDraft, the #Tigers select 2B Kody Clemens from the University of Texas. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 5, 2018

Clemens, the Big 12 Player of the Year, has hit 21 home runs for Texas this year, which is second-best in school history.

After starting the season at third base, Clemens was moved to second base and has flourished in coach David Pierce’s second year on the job.

OFF THE BOARD! @kodyclem has been selected by the @tigers with the first pick of the third round. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/uripzlIPFN — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 5, 2018

He’s hitting .346 and had the game-winning RBI to win the Regional over Indiana.

Nolan Kingham was taken in the 12th round by the Atlanta Braves. The junior right hander has an 8-3 record on the season. Kingham's brother pitches in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Chase Shugart was taken a few picks later in the 12th round by the Boston Red Sox. He has a 5-3 record on the season.

The Chicago Cubs selected Josh Sawyer in the 16th round. He has a 3.77 ERA in all relief appearances with Texas this season.

Andy McGuire of the Longhorns is taken in the 28th round by Toronto. He’s batting .263 on the season with nine starts in 39 games played. He has pitched in 26 games with seven saves. The Blue Jays drafted him as an infielder.

Texas will play Tennessee Tech in the Super Regionals in Austin this weekend.

