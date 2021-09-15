Keep Austin 'Wheeled' | NASCAR to return to Circuit of The Americas in 2022

NASCAR is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series in Austin in March 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR is returning to the Circuit of The Americas in Austin in 2022 for the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, the association announced Tuesday.

The races are scheduled for March 25, 26 and 27, 2022 “during a more temperature friendly time of year.” NASCAR made its debut at COTA in May 2021.

“Our inaugural NASCAR at COTA race weekend was truly an experience like no other,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said in a press release. “We’re already planning so much more for fans next season – more fun, more access and more camping. We look forward to working again with COTA CEO Bobby Epstein and his staff to produce another spectacular NASCAR event weekend in Austin for 2022.”

Chasse Elliot won the NASCAR Cup’s debut race in Austin on May 23. Matthew McConaughey served as the race’s grand marshal.

NASCAR is offering an Early Bird Special on tickets for next year's races. Before Dec. 1, a three-day weekend package starts at $79 for adults and $10 for children 12 years old and younger. Single-day tickets are also available.

Tickets are available on the NASCAR at COTA website. NASCAR is set to unveil its full schedule at a later date, according to the press release.

COTA is also hosting the 2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix race. The weekend event is scheduled for Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, and Billy Joel is set to headline a concert on Saturday, Oct. 23.