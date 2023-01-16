Tire testing underway ahead of NASCAR at COTA March race weekend

Drivers Kyle Busch, Tyler Redding and Austin Cindric participated in the first on-track test for NASCAR in the new year.

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a noisy afternoon at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Monday as “tire testing” got underway ahead of NASCAR's return to Circuit of the Americas this spring.

Drivers Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric participated in the first on-track test for NASCAR in the new year. It was also the on-track debuts of Busch and Reddick with their new organizations.

Busch joins Richard Childress Racing in the No. 8 Chevrolet after 15 seasons driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. Reddick moves over to the No. 45 Toyota at 23XI Racing after three full Cup seasons with RCR in the No. 8 that Busch now inherits.

Hmm… that looks new 👀 pic.twitter.com/croP44n9zs — NASCAR at COTA (@NASCARatCOTA) January 16, 2023

Circuit of the Americas will host a NASCAR triple header March 24 through March 26. The stock car racing event was first introduced to COTA in 2021.

County music chart-topper and former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker is scheduled to perform at the event on March 26, revving up fans before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Tickets are still available. They start at $70 for race day and $99 for the full weekend. All tickets include access to the concert.

Rucker’s last concert in Austin was at the I Heart Country Music Festival at the Frank Erwin Center in 2017.