2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas race at COTA canceled due to COVID-19

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas. Previously postponed, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting complications now sadly oblige the cancellation of the event to be confirmed. However the Promoters of the event and Dorna have already begun working on possible dates to propose to the FIM for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in April 2021 and plans have started in order to welcome the fans back ti the iconic venue. Circuit of The Americas is a stunning modern classic just outside of Austin, TX, and first welcomed MotoGP in 2013. Splashed with colour across the whole venue, and with one of the most awe-inspiring ascents into a tight Turn 1, the facility has turned heads since it joined the calendar and the FIM IRTA and Dorna Sports are very much looking forward to returning to the track next season."