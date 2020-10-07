x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

auto-racing

2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas race at COTA canceled due to COVID-19

The race was originally scheduled to happen in April 2020 before it was postponed to the end of the year. Now, the 2020 event is canceled.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas has been canceled, the Circuit of the Americas announced Friday. 

The race was originally scheduled to happen in April 2020 before it was postponed to the end of the year. Now, the 2020 event is canceled and it's set to happen in 2021 in April, COTA said.

Dorna Sports issues the following statement: 

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas. Previously postponed, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting complications now sadly oblige the cancellation of the event to be confirmed. However the Promoters of the event and Dorna have already begun working on possible dates to propose to the FIM for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in April 2021 and plans have started in order to welcome the fans back ti the iconic venue. Circuit of The Americas is a stunning modern classic just outside of Austin, TX, and first welcomed MotoGP in 2013. Splashed with colour across the whole venue, and with one of the most awe-inspiring ascents into a tight Turn 1, the facility has turned heads since it joined the calendar and the FIM IRTA and Dorna Sports are very much looking forward to returning to the track next season." 

COTA hosted its 2019 Grand Prix race in the fall of 2019.

RELATED: 

Thousands descend on Austin from around the world for Formula 1 race

Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix returns to COTA

Formula 1 driver to wear Longhorns design on his helmet for U.S. Grand Prix race in Austin

Visitors from around the world came to Austin to witness the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in November of 2019.

Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One championship with a second-place finish at the 2019 U.S. Grand Prix, a race won by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The British driver bumped to second in F1 history behind German Michael Schumacher's record seven titles. 

One driver even donned a Texas Longhorns helmet in the 2019 race.

Unfortunately for racing fans, they'll have to miss out on the tight turns and fast speeds in 2020 and have to wait until next year. 

WATCH: Circuit of the Americas opens track for 'COTA Food Drive' to benefit Central Texas Food Bank

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

CIAA suspends NCAA competition this fall because of coronavirus concerns

Reports: Pac-12 to announce conference-only 2020 football season

Big Ten moving to conference-only schedule for football, other fall sports

Report: NFL, union working on opt-out plan for players

Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak: AP Source

 