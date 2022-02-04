With new grandstand, COTA adds more seats to sold-out F1 Aramco U.S. Grand Prix

Tickets for the new infield grandstand go on sale Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Racing fans have one more opportunity to snag a seat at the F1 Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this October.

On Wednesday, COTA announced that for the first time ever, it has created an infield viewing grand stand for the grand prix event.

Located just after the esses, or "S-Curves," of turns three through five, COTA says the new grandstand will give attendees a head-on view of the cars, just before they head uphill through turns six through eight. The venue said for the "ultimate racing fan," the new seats present not only some of the "nearest-to-the-action views, but also the rare opportunity to witness countless epic moments of the race from one spot."

COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein said the grandstand is one of several new "fan-focused improvements," along with a new 5-lane road, 200 additional front gate buses, five new shade tents and a new "quick serve" menu.

Tickets for the infield grandstand go on sale Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. CDT. All other reserved and general 3-day admission for the grand prix is sold out, so this is fans' last chance to grab a ticket.

Back in March, COTA announced the headliners for the music portion of the grand prix weekend. On Friday, Oct. 21, Green Day will take COTA's Germania Insurance Super Stage to kick off a 20-plus band festival lineup. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Ed Sheeran will perform at COTA.

