Formula 1 race date in Austin announced for 2021

AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix race for the 2021 season has been announced.
Circuit of the Americas (COTA), which hosts the Austin-based race for Formula 1, tweeted on Nov. 9 that the 2021 United States Grand Prix was scheduled for Oct. 22 to Oct. 24.
Back in July, COTA announced the 2020 race was canceled due to COVID-19.
"The cancellation is prudent, but painful," COTA chairman Bobby Epstein said in a tweet on July 24. "After a sold out 2019, advance ticket sale deposits were up nearly 250% over the prior year, and our staff was preparing our biggest year ever. We had secured blockbuster performers for the evening shows and the racing event this is fantastic. I'm disappointed for the fans, COTA employees, our community, and everyone in the Formula One Paddock, as I believe we all look forward to hat has become a wonderful annual tradition. It is my hope that the pandemic will soon pass and we will celebrate 2021 with the greatest Formula One United States Grand Prix ever!"
Visitors from around the world came to Austin to witness the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in November of 2019.
Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One championship with a second-place finish at the 2019 U.S. Grand Prix, a race won by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The British driver bumped to second in F1 history behind German Michael Schumacher's record seven titles.
One driver even donned a Texas Longhorns helmet in the 2019 race.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: