Headliners for Friday, Saturday of F1 weekend announced

AUSTIN, Texas — After Formula 1 (F1) fans have finished watching the cars wind around the track, they can walk over to the mainstage and watch The Killers and Queen + Adam Lambert perform.

On Wednesday, April 26, Circuit of the Americas (COTA) announced that The Killers and Queen + Adam Lambert will be headlining on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Fans will be able to come "out of their cage" and "feel just fine" watching The Killers on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Germania Insurance Super Stage after the practice and qualifying races.

Following the first-ever sprint race at COTA, Queen + Adam Lambert will take the stage on Saturday, Oct. 21. The headliner for Sunday, Oct. 22 has not been announced yet.

Those who have bought a 3-Day U.S. Grand Prix weekend pass will have free admission to the concerts. Two-day U.S. Grand Prix Grounds Passes will only have admission to Queen + Adam Lambert on Saturday. Additionally, those who buy single-day tickets will only have admission to the concerts on the corresponding day.

Those who would like to buy a concert floor upgrade or a single-day Friday or Saturday ticket to attend the concert can purchase them on the COTA's website. Single-day tickets cost $90 each.

Tickets for Sunday-only will be available at a later date.