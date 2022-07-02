Formula 1 will race at Circuit of the Americas for 5 more years

The first F1 race at COTA took place in 2012.

AUSTIN, Texas — Good news, F1 fans: Circuit of the Americas (COTA) announced Friday that Formula 1 will race at the track for five more years.

According to COTA, the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is the highest-grossing weekend in Austin. The five-year extension will keep F1 at COTA until 2026.

The first F1 race at COTA took place in 2012. Since then, the race has continued to see increased crowds. When the sport returned to the US last year following a break due to the pandemic, the crowds were nearly four times the number seen in 2012.

"The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix has become one of the biggest and greatest events in the world. We are extremely proud it has found a home in Texas – at Circuit of The Americas – and are grateful to the millions of fans who visited us over our first decade," said Bobby Epstein, founding partner at COTA.

"Austin is a great city, and the track is a favorite for all the drivers, and we cannot wait to be back in October for more action and entertainment," said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1.

This year's F1 race will be held at COTA from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23. To learn more and to sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale, visit COTA's F1 webpage.

