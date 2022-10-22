F1 weekend Grand Prix kickoff concert with DJ Cassidy, Robin Thicke, Shaggy and Wyclef Jean

The viral phenomenon brings together artists to sing along to their most popular songs, each one passing the mic to the next.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the first ever, a Formula One racing team hosted a live music event at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin.

The Friday evening to kick off the Formula One weekend had headliner DJ Cassidy, who brought his series, Pass the Mic, to the stage for a musical performance featuring performances by artists Robin Thicke, Shaggy and Wyclef Jean.

"This is what we do. It's what we've done our whole lives. Post COVID-19, we're all so excited to just be doing what we love, being in front of the fans, no more Zoom performances. This is exciting," said Thicke.

The viral phenomenon brings together artists to sing along to their most popular songs, each one passing the mic to the next. The series has featured more than 200 popular artists, including Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, TLC and Ja Rule.

"I knew right away I was going to call Robin and Shaggy and Wyclef. To be here with all of them it's very surreal. You know, they're my friends. But I will never lose sight of the fact that they're my mentors," said DJ Cassidy.

The Texas-inspired soiree at the historic ACL Moody Theater was a night for guests to experience all things Formula One, including the opportunity to meet up with Williams Racing drivers Alex Albon, Nicholas Latifi, Logan Sargeant along with 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button.

