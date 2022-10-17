Drive to Survive: Everything you need to know ahead of the F1 race at COTA

Before you set out to the race and hold onto your hats as the cars speed by, take a look at the answers to these frequently asked questions.

Before you set out to the race and hold onto your hats as the cars speed by, take a look at the answers to these frequently asked questions. We broke down everything you need to know ahead of entry.

The smell of burning rubber on asphalt and the thrum of high-speed cars are returning to Austin: the United States F1 Grand Prix is back at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) from Oct. 21-23.

For ticketholders, you must take a COTA shuttle to get to the DVHS parking lot. Rideshare vehicles are not allowed on McAngus Road or COTA Boulevard at any time during race weekend.

If you decide to take an Uber or Lyft, there are new restrictions in place for how close your rideshare can get. COTA Boulevard is restricted to only permitted vehicles (aka cars with parking passes) and buses. This means that if you are taking a rideshare, your rideshare must be directed to the Del Valle High School parking lot.

If you bought a parking pass for your car, you can park in one of the parking lots on COTA Boulevard. These are directions for each parking lot section to best help navigate getting to COTA:

Arguably the most important step is getting to the racetrack itself. There are three ways to get to COTA: shuttle, car or rideshare. First, we're breaking down how to get there by car or rideshare.

There will be three pickup locations throughout Austin for the shuttles to get to COTA:

The shuttle is going to be the main route to the action for most people. There will be 600 shuttles in operation during the weekend. To use the shuttle, ticketholders must buy a shuttle pass.

Other than Sunday, it's looking cool and dry for the race weekend with highs in the 80s and lows in the mid-60s. But just because it's cooler doesn't mean you can't get sunburnt, so bring sunscreen and re-apply throughout the day.

You can look at our forecast for the rest of the week here .

The cars will still race regardless of rain or shine, and the grandstands don't have any covers. Come prepared!

There is a slight chance of rain for the actual race day, but so far, the KVUE Storm Team is only forecasting a 10% chance. That may change by Sunday, though, so it's recommended that you bring a poncho.

Ticketholders can bring a bag into the racetrack, but everything must be searched upon entry.

Once inside the racetrack, there will be COTA Trams to help get you around the track if you don't want to walk everywhere all the time. The trams are running constantly throughout the day and locations vary. Consult the map for specific locations close to where you are at the track.

Any time you see a green icon that looks like a castle on the map, it's an entry point to the racetrack. That icon looks like this:

Below is the map, which will be your guide for everyday tasks while you're at the track. You can also find an online, interactive map here .

Here's a list of all the performances happening throughout the racetrack on each day:

In addition to the headliners, there will be a variety of performances occurring all throughout the weekend at different stages. The one thing to remember about any of the performances, headliners included, is that to watch the performance you must have a ticket . If you have a ticket to the race, that is your ticket into the music venue.

The Germania stage opens 1.5 hours after the race ends each day, so if you're attending the race and want to see the concert, stick around! To enter the General Admission Festival Law, enter the Infield Entrance near Tunnel 2 and ONEderland, or through the entrance at Turn 9. If you have concert upgrades, enter through the Infield Entrance.

There are three main headliner acts performing at the Germania Insurance Super Stage after each race day:

What are the food options? :

The food at the racetrack is like no other – and you have to earn it with the amount of walking it takes to access each food stall.

There are food stalls at each turn throughout the track, but there are drink stations and full bars located all around the turns and straightaways. The map will be your best friend in finding specific food brands at each turn, but here are some recommendations because some restaurants appear multiple times throughout the track:

There's a reason there is a long line surrounding this tiny fried chicken place. They have some of the best chicken at the track, not to mention feel-good sides of fries, slaw or potato salad. If you can't catch them at the track at Turn 9, visit their location in Austin at 117 San Jacinto.

This restaurant was at the Austin City Limits Festival and they are at the track for a reason: their food allows every kind of eater (meat, veggie and vegan) to have a meal that is not only soul-warming but good to the taste. Four Brothers is also from Austin. You can catch them at Turns 2, 6, 20 and the Grand Plaza.