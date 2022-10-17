Drive to Survive: Everything you need to know ahead of the F1 race at COTA
Before you set out to the race and hold onto your hats as the cars speed by, take a look at the answers to these frequently asked questions.
The smell of burning rubber on asphalt and the thrum of high-speed cars are returning to Austin: the United States F1 Grand Prix is back at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) from Oct. 21-23.
Before you set out to the race and hold onto your hats as the cars speed by, take a look at the answers to these frequently asked questions. We broke down everything you need to know ahead of entry.
How do I get to the racetrack?:
Arguably the most important step is getting to the racetrack itself. There are three ways to get to COTA: shuttle, car or rideshare. First, we're breaking down how to get there by car or rideshare.
If you bought a parking pass for your car, you can park in one of the parking lots on COTA Boulevard. These are directions for each parking lot section to best help navigate getting to COTA:
Parking Lots A, B, C, D and T:
- Northbound to COTA:
- Take TX-130 to FM 812 and exit at FM 812
- Once on FM 812, take a right toward COTA Boulevard (the COTA entrance will be on your left)
- For those in Lot T, continue past the COTA marquis/entrance and the lot will be on your left
- Southbound to COTA:
- Take US 183 or TX-130 to FM 812, and exit at FM 812
- Once on FM 812, take a left toward COTA Boulevard (the COTA entrance will be on your left)
- For those in Lot T, continue past the COTA marquis/entrance and the lot will be on your left
- Westbound to COTA:
- Take State Highway 71 or TX-21 to FM 812 and exit at FM 812
- Follow the signs for COTA (the COTA entrance will be on your right)
- Eastbound to COTA:
- Take US 290 East/State Highway 71 to FM 973
- Exit at Elroy Road
- Follow the signs for COTA (the COTA entrance will be on your right)
Parking Lots E, F, G, H, K and R
- Northbound to COTA:
- Take TX-130 North to Exit 451: Elroy Road
- Turn right and continue until COTA Boulevard is on the right
- Southbound to COTA:
- Take TX-130 South to Pearce Lane OR Elroy Road
- Follow the signs to COTA using Elroy Road OR Kellam Road
- Westbound to COTA:
- Take State Highway 71 West to Kellam Road and continue straight for approximately 3.5 miles until you arrive at COTA
- Eastbound to COTA:
- Take US 290 E to State Highway 71
- Take the exit towards Montopolis Drive and continue on E Ben White Blvd
- Turn right on Montopolis Drive and turn left onto Burleson Road
- Burleson Road will merge into Elroy Road after about five miles
- Continue on Elroy Road until COTA Blvd is on the right
Parking Lots L, M and N
- Northbound to COTA:
- Take TX-130 North and exit at Exit 455: Moore Road
- Turn right onto Moore Road and continue for about a mile before turning left at Burkland Farms Road
- Continue until FM 812 and turn right
- Follow FM 812 for a half-mile before turning left onto Elroy Road
- Follow Elroy Road until you see signage for your specific parking lot
- Southbound to COTA:
- Take TX-130 South and exit at Exit 451: Elroy Road
- Turn left onto Elroy Road and continue until you see signage for your parking lot, which is about 3.5 miles from that turn
- Westbound to COTA:
- Take TX-21 West until the FM 812 W exit
- Keep right at the exit and follow FM 812 W until Elroy Road
- Turn right and continue, following the signage for your parking lot
- Eastbound to COTA:
- Take TX-71 East and take the exit toward US 183/Riverside Drive South and merge onto East Ben White Blvd
- Keep right and continue onto US 183 South
- After about two miles, turn left onto Burleson Road and continue onto Elroy Road
- After about four miles, follow the signage for your parking lot
Park and Ride Lot (Parking Lot Q)
- Northbound to COTA:
- Take TX-130 N until Exit 455: Moore Road
- Turn right onto Moore Road for about one mile before turning right onto Burkland Farms Road
- Turn left onto Hokanson Road and continue for about two miles before turning left onto Doyle Road
- Take Doyle Road to FM 812 and follow the signage for Lot Q, also known as the Park and Ride Lot
- Southbound to COTA:
- Take TX-130 S until Exit 449: TX-71 East
- Follow the signage for Lot Q/Park and Ride Lot
- Westbound to COTA:
- Take TX-21 West until FM 812 West
- Turn right and continue on FM 812 West
- Follow the signage for Lot Q/Park and Ride Lot
- Eastbound to COTA:
- Take TX-71 East until the exit towards TX-130 South
- Turn right and merge onto TX-130 South
- Continue until Exit 453: FM 812
- Turn left onto FM 812 and continue for about four miles
- Follow the signage for Lot Q/Park and Ride Lot
If you decide to take an Uber or Lyft, there are new restrictions in place for how close your rideshare can get. COTA Boulevard is restricted to only permitted vehicles (aka cars with parking passes) and buses. This means that if you are taking a rideshare, your rideshare must be directed to the Del Valle High School parking lot.
For ticketholders, you must take a COTA shuttle to get to the DVHS parking lot. Rideshare vehicles are not allowed on McAngus Road or COTA Boulevard at any time during race weekend.
How does the shuttle work?:
The shuttle is going to be the main route to the action for most people. There will be 600 shuttles in operation during the weekend. To use the shuttle, ticketholders must buy a shuttle pass.
There will be three pickup locations throughout Austin for the shuttles to get to COTA:
- Downtown Austin:
- Located at Waterloo Park, 500 E. 12th Street
- Access the parking for the shuttle pickup at Twelfth and Trinity streets, Fifteenth and Trinity streets or on Red River Street
- Southwest Austin:
- Located at Barton Creek Square Mall, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Highway
- Shuttles and ticketing are located south of the JCPenneys
- Northeast Austin:
- Located at the Travis County Expo Center at 7311 Decker Lane
- Enter Gate 1, located off of Decker Lane
- Parking will be in all of the lots surrounding the Expo Center, and ticketing will be at the entrance
What's the weather going to be like?:
There is a slight chance of rain for the actual race day, but so far, the KVUE Storm Team is only forecasting a 10% chance. That may change by Sunday, though, so it's recommended that you bring a poncho.
The cars will still race regardless of rain or shine, and the grandstands don't have any covers. Come prepared!
You can look at our forecast for the rest of the week here.
Other than Sunday, it's looking cool and dry for the race weekend with highs in the 80s and lows in the mid-60s. But just because it's cooler doesn't mean you can't get sunburnt, so bring sunscreen and re-apply throughout the day.
Entry into the racetrack:
Gates to the racetrack open at the following times:
- Friday, Oct. 21: 9 a.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 23: 8 a.m.
Below is the map, which will be your guide for everyday tasks while you're at the track. You can also find an online, interactive map here.
Any time you see a green icon that looks like a castle on the map, it's an entry point to the racetrack. That icon looks like this:
There are a total of six racetrack entry points:
- The Grand Plaza (located between Parking Lots B and D, as well as being between Turns 19 and 16)
- The Main Grandstand (located next to Parking Lot A, which is between Turns 20 and 1)
- Turn 1 Grandstand
- Turn 3 (located between Turn 2 Grandstand, which is where the Biergarten is located, and the Turn 4 Grandstand)
- Across from Turns 6 and 7 (which is where La Cantina is located)
- Turn 11 (located next to Parking Lot L. It is also the farthest point of the track)
Once inside the racetrack, there will be COTA Trams to help get you around the track if you don't want to walk everywhere all the time. The trams are running constantly throughout the day and locations vary. Consult the map for specific locations close to where you are at the track.
Ticketholders can bring a bag into the racetrack, but everything must be searched upon entry.
Who's performing after the race?:
There are three main headliner acts performing at the Germania Insurance Super Stage after each race day:
- Friday, Oct. 21: Green Day
- Saturday, Oct. 22: Ed Sheeran
- Sunday, Oct. 23: Interpol
The Germania stage opens 1.5 hours after the race ends each day, so if you're attending the race and want to see the concert, stick around! To enter the General Admission Festival Law, enter the Infield Entrance near Tunnel 2 and ONEderland, or through the entrance at Turn 9. If you have concert upgrades, enter through the Infield Entrance.
In addition to the headliners, there will be a variety of performances occurring all throughout the weekend at different stages. The one thing to remember about any of the performances, headliners included, is that to watch the performance you must have a ticket. If you have a ticket to the race, that is your ticket into the music venue.
Here's a list of all the performances happening throughout the racetrack on each day:
Friday, Oct. 21:
- Silver Fox at ONEderland from 12:30-1:50 p.m. and 3:05-4:50 p.m.
- Mayeux and Broussard at the Fan Zone from 12:30-1:50 p.m.
- JD Clark and the Stuck in the Mud Band at the Fan Zone from 3:05-4:50 p.m.
- Mariachi Voz De Pasion at La Cantina from 12:30-1:50 p.m. and 3:05-4:50 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22:
- Sweet Spirit at ONEderland from 12:45-1:30 p.m.
- Heartless Bastards at ONEderland from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- San Gabriel at ONEderland from 10:15-11 a.m.,
- Dean Parker at the Fan Zone from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- The Broken Spokes at the Fan Zone from 12:45-1:30 p.m.
- Reyna Roberts at the Fan Zone from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- San Saba County at the Fan Zone from 10:15-11 a.m.
- The Contrabandits at La Cantina from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- Cinco Doce at La Cantina from 12:45-1:30 p.m.
- Gina Chavez at La Cantina from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Son De Rey at La Cantina from 10:15-11 a.m.
- Der Klein Steins at the Biergarten from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 12:45-1:30 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23:
- Sasha and the Valentines at ONEderland from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- Super Creeps at ONEderland from 11:25 a.m. -12:10 p.m.
- Kavya at ONEderland from 10:10-10:55 a.m.
- Andrew Cashen at ONEderland from 12:40-1:25 p.m.
- Kathryn Legendre at the Fan Zone from 10:10-10:55 a.m.
- Roise Flores and the Talismen at the Fan Zone from 12:40-1:25 p.m.
- The Deer at the Fan Zone from 11:25 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
- Santiago Jimenez Jr. at La Cantina from 11:25 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
- Superfonicos at La Cantina from 12:40-1:25 p.m.
- Comos Las Movies at La Cantina from 10:10-10:55 a.m.
- Austin Polka Band at the Biergarten from 10:10-10:55 a.m., 11:25 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. and 12:40-1:25 p.m.
- Disel (a.k.a. Shaq) at the podium at 4 p.m.
Additionally, Chorizo Funk will be playing at the Paddock Stage all weekend long.
What are the food options?:
The food at the racetrack is like no other – and you have to earn it with the amount of walking it takes to access each food stall.
There are food stalls at each turn throughout the track, but there are drink stations and full bars located all around the turns and straightaways. The map will be your best friend in finding specific food brands at each turn, but here are some recommendations because some restaurants appear multiple times throughout the track:
There's a reason there is a long line surrounding this tiny fried chicken place. They have some of the best chicken at the track, not to mention feel-good sides of fries, slaw or potato salad. If you can't catch them at the track at Turn 9, visit their location in Austin at 117 San Jacinto.
This restaurant was at the Austin City Limits Festival and they are at the track for a reason: their food allows every kind of eater (meat, veggie and vegan) to have a meal that is not only soul-warming but good to the taste. Four Brothers is also from Austin. You can catch them at Turns 2, 6, 20 and the Grand Plaza.
An Austin classic for something sweet is coming to the track! You can grab a scoop at Lonestar Land and Turn 2.
How do I locate my ticket?:
The easiest way to maneuver throughout the racetrack is by having your ticket on your phone, whether it is through the COTA Mobile Ticket App or, if you have an iPhone, by having it in your "Apple Wallet" for easy access. All tickets are mobile, aside from the three-day general admission wristbands, parking passes and select hospitality packages.
To enter and exit the racetrack, you need to scan in and out. The latter is vital to get back in – you cannot enter the racetrack if you don't scan out.
COTA recommends keeping your ticket handy through the COTA app or through Ticketmaster. The caveat to Ticketmaster is only single-ticket holders or concert ticket-holders can use it for entry.
If you have any issues with your ticket, the Grand Plaza Box Office and Main Grandstand Box Office can help throughout the weekend.
What else can I do besides watch the race?:
There are a myriad of things to do at COTA besides watch the race, if that's not your thing. There are four areas that have their own events, including live music, happening all day, every day of the weekend.
Biergarten
Located at Turn 2, celebrate the Oktoberfest season! There are cured meats, brats, overflowing amounts of beer and Alpine- and Bavarian-style entertainment.
La Cantina
Located at Turn 6, La Cantina is a Tex-Mex haven. There are margaritas, beers, tacos and more if you're searching to scratch a Mexican food itch. Additionally, there will be Lucha Libre wrestling in the pro wrestling ring with multiple matches everyday.
Lonestar Land
Located at Tunnel Road and Turn 16, this is your stereotypical Texas land. Grab some BBQ, a cold brew and listen to some "taste of Texas" music. Oh, and you could also get a permanent bracelet or tattoo while you're there.
ONEderland
Located at the Infield, this is the place to snap a pic. There's a cocktail mixer, Hollywood cars on display, carnival games, axe throwing, face painting, ice sculptures that are being sculpted in front of you, DJs and a variety of food options.
Tips and tricks for the best experience:
KVUE's Sam Searles been going to COTA off-and-on for the races for the last 10 years, so she could be called KVUE's "resident expert." Here are the tips her family swears by to make the race a good experience all around:
- Bring a cushion to sit on. The grandstands are not comfortable to sit on for extended periods of time! Save yourself money at the racetrack and buy a portable seat cushion to sit on at any local sports stores before race day. Your bones will thank you.
- Wear sunscreen and apply it multiple times throughout the day. There are no places to sit away from the sun, leaving your skin vulnerable to being burnt!
- Wear a sunhat that covers your neck and face. You will need more than just a baseball cap – the sun takes no prisoners when it comes to sunburns. A bucket hat or wide-brimmed sunhat will do the trick.
- Bring a portable charger for your phone. Population density will be large at the racetrack and most tickets are on your phone, meaning you'll be using it almost all the time. Don't let your phone die and bring a backup charger!
- Plan ahead. If you're going with a group, plan your route and where you're going to meet at least one day before the race. It is pandemonium once you're inside the racetrack – don't get separated without a plan to meet up if you can't contact your group!
- Arrive early and stay late. You're going to want to get to the racetrack at least two hours before the race if you want to get food and partake in the fun events. And once the race ends, unless you're able to get back to your car or the shuttle almost immediately, plan on staying for almost two hours later, too – the traffic is going to be hard to beat.
- Wear shoes you're comfortable walking for 10 miles in. You're going to be walking a lot at COTA. Everything is far away, so be prepared to walk to everything all day, for all three days.
- Drink water throughout the day. This applies to everyone, but especially those drinking alcoholic beverages. With few places to hide under for shade from the sun, drinking water to "dilute" your system will protect you and your skin from potential heat stroke or other heat illnesses during the race weekend.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: