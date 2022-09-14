x
Formula 1

Circuit of the Americas is releasing extra tickets for F1

According to its press release, "This is one of the last opportunities to secure tickets for this year's race."

AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is releasing additional tickets to the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix on Sept. 15 for those that are still racing to get their hands on them.

The tickets are for both three-day general admission and single-day, though the single-day tickets only cover the Friday and Sunday events. Those who want to attend the event on Saturday will have to buy a three-day general admission ticket.

Tickets are being released on Thursday at 10 a.m. on the COTA website. According to a press release, "This is one of the last opportunities to secure tickets for this year's race."

All Sunday-only tickets that are purchased come with a complimentary off-site shuttle pass to assist in transporting event-goers between parking lots and the track. 

Those who are still searching for transportation options are encouraged to purchase a shuttle pass, which has three different pickup locations throughout Austin. Shuttle pass options include:

  • Three-day roundtrip
  • Two-day roundtrip
  • Sunday roundtrip
  • Saturday roundtrip
  • Friday roundtrip

The three-day race will go from Oct. 21-23 at the COTA track, located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd.

