Car condos coming to Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN, Texas — Have you ever wanted to bring your car to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track before an event and sit on the couch? Well, now you'll be able to!

Teased in a newsletter from COTA, the T11 Car Condo is cropping up at one of the most famous turns on the track to watch the race cars go by. The car condos allow owners to house their vehicles, in addition to having a clubhouse and amenity space to relax within.

These car condos, which offer a variety of floor plans and styles, will be surrounded by a pool, outdoor lounge, grills, club room, multiple conference rooms, showers and a management office all nearby for members to access.

In addition to the amenities surrounding the condos, owners will be granted two weekends of dedicated track time with direct access to the Formula 1 (F1) race track, private race viewing on the Turn 11 deck, and more, according to the marketing brochure.

The brochure also detailed the estimated construction plan, which was set to begin in October 2022. It has not been confirmed if the condos will be completed by October 2023 in time for the F1 race.

The condos range from medium to xx-large. The smallest size, the medium, is 1,500 square feet and the largest, the xx-large, is 6,000 square feet. Potential owners can select from four different interior finishes; ATX Contemporary, Texas Modern, Refined Industrial and Classic Americana, according to the brochure.

Those that are interested in a car condo can read more about the process at T11.