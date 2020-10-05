AUSTIN, Texas —

Running a marathon isn't for the faint of heart.

Neither is being a mom.

But for Jess Chafee, doing both at the same time is why her heart beats.

Chaffee ran a 50K and a marathon when she was pregnant with Brooks, her now six-month-old son.

Her current training involves her strolling through Austin with Brooks in a stroller.

“I do all my miles with him in a stroller," she said. "We do our long runs around nap times. Ten (miles) is about his max. If I can get him to fall asleep and nap then we can get out there for longer, but other than that he gets a little bored.

"I definitely call him my secret weapon because the few races I’ve done when I don’t have the stroller, I’m a lot faster than I thought I was going to be.”

Chaffee has run more than 30 marathons in 25 different states. She even raced for more than 20 miles when she was more than 20 weeks pregnant.

Her next step is to cross the finish line of a marathon with Brooks.

“My friend and I, who I ran the marathon with when we were pregnant, are looking to," Chaffee said. "We think that’s our next step. We ran together with them in utero, we’d like to find a marathon to push them for.”

It's a task that would push most people to their limits, but it's just another stroll in the park for a marathon mom.

“To me, being a mom is a complete shift in perspective. It’s the most important job I’ve ever had and the greatest gift I’ve ever been given,” Chaffee said.

This Mother's Day is Chaffee's first, spending it with her two heartbeats.

“Running has always been my time for myself. Now it’s our time together,” she said.

