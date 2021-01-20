Austin FC to make picks in club's 1st MLS SuperDraft

The 2021 MLS SuperDraft will begin at 1 p.m. CST. KVUE will bring you coverage of the draft once the livestream begins.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Jan. 21, Austin FC is set to make its picks for the club's first ever MLS SuperDraft ahead of its inaugural season in the league.

The club has been busy building the roster leading up to this day, which has featured a handful of signings and picks in the MLS Expansion Draft. The club's latest pickup was U.S. Men's National Team defender Matt Besler. Here is a look at the roster as constructed leading up to the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

As the league's expansion team in 2021, Austin FC has the No. 1 overall pick – and the first pick in subsequent rounds – but also has an extra first round pick (No. 11 overall) garnered from a trade with the Montreal Impact.

Players eligible for selection in MLS SuperDraft 2021 include college seniors, Generation Adidas players and players that have waived their college eligibility by signing to play in a domestic professional league since the conclusion of the 2019 college soccer season.

The first round of the MLS SuperDraft will be streamed online. Rounds two and three will be tracked live on MLSsoccer.com's SuperDraft tracker, but Austin FC's second and third round picks will be updated here.

The 2021 MLS SuperDraft will begin at 1 p.m. CST. KVUE will bring you coverage of the draft once the livestream begins.

Here's the shape up of Austin FC's roster:

Goalkeepers:

Brady Scott

Brad Stuver

Andrew Tarbell

Defenders:

Julio Cascante

Nick Lima

Jhohan Romaña

Ben Sweat

Matt Besler

Midfielders:

Diego Fagundez

Hector Jimenez

Alex Ring

Ulises Segura

Jared Stroud

Forwards:

Cecilio Domínguez

Jon Gallagher

Danny Hoesen

Rodney Redes