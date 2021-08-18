MLS rescinds suspension of Austin FC's Julio Cascante

"The (Cascante) red card is not a red card," head coach Josh Wolff said post-match. "One, I think he's offside before the play happens. So I mean, what they're doing and what they're looking at I have no idea but it I think it was really laughable. The second part is when Sebastián (Driussi) gets fouled like he does in the second half, and it's our DP. And the guy comes through, he knows exactly what he's doing. It's a red card. There's absolutely no excuse for not seeing that and calling it. I think it's absolutely ridiculous."