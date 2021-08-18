MLS rescinds suspension of Austin FC's Julio Cascante

AUSTIN, Minn. — Major League Soccer (MLS) is taking back Julio Cascante's suspension after getting a red card in Austin FC's match against Real Salt Lake days ago.
The defender was suspended for one match, and the loss of Cascante meant that Austin FC was playing with one less player. Austin FC ultimately ended up losing that match, 1-0.
That was Austin FC's second straight loss on the road.
Josh Wolff, head coach, said the red card was questionable. Wolff also maintained that a red card should have been given to Real Salt Lake for a foul that injured Austin FC designated player Sebastian Driussi.
"The (Cascante) red card is not a red card," head coach Josh Wolff said post-match. "One, I think he's offside before the play happens. So I mean, what they're doing and what they're looking at I have no idea but it I think it was really laughable. The second part is when Sebastián (Driussi) gets fouled like he does in the second half, and it's our DP. And the guy comes through, he knows exactly what he's doing. It's a red card. There's absolutely no excuse for not seeing that and calling it. I think it's absolutely ridiculous."
Per MLS, the league’s independent review panel “unanimously rescinded” Cascante’s one-match suspension, but did not elaborate.
Now, Cascante is eligible to play against Vancouver Wednesday night at an Austin FC home game at Q2 Stadium.
