HOUSTON — Brandon del Castillo, now known as “Astrodamus,” correctly predicted — some details included — Games 4 and 5.

And now he has a prediction for Game 6: the Astros will win it all!

Castillo, who goes by @Bballlawyer on Twitter, is one of the hosts of the show “Talking ‘Stros.”

Check out his tweets from BEFORE Games 4 and 5:

Those proved to be true. And now look at his tweet before tonight’s Game 6:

That’s right, the Astros will take it all. No Game 7 needed.

The Astrodamus was right before, let’s hope he’s right again!

