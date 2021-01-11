Astros hosting World Series has a $26 million economic impact, according to Houston First Corporation

Resilient Astros team mirrors businesses that have persevered during pandemic.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros arrived at Minute Maid on Monday after having their backs against the wall and forcing a Game 6.

But it’s not just fans celebrating – it’s also the businesses who’ve benefitted from this deep playoff run.

“It’s packed in here. It’s really packed. You can barely move in here sometimes," said Izabel Torres who's a manager at Christian's Tailgate.

As a business close to the Minute Maid, Sunday night’s Astros win meant even more because now she has another day of big business coming Tuesday.

“I was actually really excited because now with the Astros back in town, downtown has gotten a lot more busy," Torres said.

And the numbers back this up. According to Houston First Corporation, they’re projecting the Astros hosting the World Series this year will have a $26 million economic impact.

That's a huge relief for businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“For downtown it’s a much needed shot in the arm. For our hospitality community we continue to recover from COVID," Michael Heckman, president & CEO of Houston First Corporation said.

And for fans – who are also patrons – the it’s a team and a city that refuse to quit.

“I knew they were going to win last night. I just had a good feeling. And they showed up and did their job and brought it back home," patron Dylan Boots said.

Living to play another day.

“They don’t call us ‘Clutch City’ for nothing!" Boots said.

Fans will certainly be hoping the Astros can channel Game 5's offense!

And another piece of good news for city’s economy is that the Astroworld Festival is coming to Houston this weekend.