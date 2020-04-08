Twins-Pirates game temporarily delayed... because of a drone

Umpires stopped play in the top of the 5th inning after players spotted the drone flying overhead.

MINNEAPOLIS — In a rarity for baseball in an already unusual 2020 MLB season, umpires temporarily stopped play at Target Field on Tuesday due to a drone flying overhead.

Players spotted the drone in the top of the fifth inning of the matinee between the Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates. The game was paused for several minutes until the drone flew away.

It's currently unclear where the drone came from, or who was piloting it.

Twins play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer told the TV audience it's something he's never experienced, as the broadcast team joked that "only in 2020" could something like this happen.

save your artsy drone footage of Minneapolis for after the game, please.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/EAYUjjqv5s — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 4, 2020

The Twins also acknowledged the weirdness of the situation on social media:

While we're apparently in a, uh, drone delay, please enjoy another photo of the Boomstick at work. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/36Dl7AHKh4 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 4, 2020

The visiting Pirates, a National League franchise, poked a little fun at their American League hosts during the drone delay:

We are in a...drone delay.



We don't know. AL baseball is weird. — Pirates (@Pirates) August 4, 2020