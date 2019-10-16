Editor's note: The above video shows Astros fans have gotten their wish - Wednesday's game has been postponed.

HOUSTON — As expected bad weather is forcing a rain delay in New York for Wednesday's game between the Astros and Yankees.

Game 4 will be played Thursday at 7:08 p.m. Central time.

Game 5 will now be moved to Friday at 7:08 p.m. Central time, which means both teams will lose a travel day to come back to Houston.

“We are mindful of two things: We don’t want to affect the competitive complexion of the series, and we want to be mindful of our fans who have to get out,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said prior to ALCS Game 3. “We don’t want to bring them here if we know we are not going to be able to play.”

The National Weather Service and The Weather Channel both project a 100-percent chance of rain for Wednesday evening, reported MLB.com.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports the Astros are likely to bring back pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4. That indicates right-hander Justin Verlander could pitch Game 5, and Gerrit Cole would start Game 6 on short rest — if Game 6 is needed.

If games 6 and 7 are necessary they will be played Saturday and Sunday.

Check back for updates to this developing story. Previous story about Tuesday's Astros win follows.

In Game 3 on Tuesday, Cole held the New York Yankees scoreless and Jose Altuve sparked Houston at the plate. The Astros locked down a 4-1 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Altuve and Josh Reddick homered early off Luis Severino, who labored into the fifth while keeping the Yankees close. But they never broke through against Cole, who went seven innings to win his 19th straight decision despite walking five batters for the second time in his career.

Cole pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first and stranded nine runners through five, improving to 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in three outings this postseason. Poised to become a prized free agent this fall who could command more than $200 million, he's putting together a dominant run that's beginning to rival some of baseball's greatest October pitching performances.

The 29-year-old right-hander, unbeaten in 25 starts since his last loss on May 22, allowed four hits and struck out seven. That ended a streak of 11 consecutive games with double-digit strikeouts — the previous big league record was eight. Cole led the majors in strikeouts this season.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven playoff is scheduled for Wednesday night — but that could change. The gloomy weather forecast calls for a substantial storm with steady-to-heavy rain and wind all night in New York, potentially forcing a postponement that would likely alter pitching plans for both teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

