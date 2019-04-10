The Houston Astros are the odds-on favorites to reach and win the World Series. They begin that quest today in a best-of-five series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Below is a log of the game as it happens.

Bottom of eighth inning

Robinson Churinos singled, but was left there as the score remained 6-2.

Top of eighth inning

Ryan Pressley gave up two runs before being replaced by Will Harris who got Houston out of the inning with a ground out.

Bottom of seventh inning

Houston added two more runs, thanks to back-to-back doubles by Alvarez and Gurriel. Houston is now on top, 6-0.

Top of seventh inning

Justin Verlander just struck out the side! Astros still lead 4-0.

Bottom of sixth inning

Robinson Churinos walked before Josh Reddick grounded into a double play. George Springer grounded out to short to end the inning.

Top of sixth inning

Justin Verlander issued a walk to Meadows, but that baserunner was erased on a double play. Astros still lead 4-0.

Bottom of fifth inning

After a Josh Reddick walk, Jose Altuve went deep to give Houston a 2-0 lead! Then Michael Brantley singled and Alex Bregman doubled before a Rays' error on Yuli Gurriel's popup to shallow right field.

Top of fifth inning

Justin Verlander gave up his first hit of the game, but it remains 0-0.

Bottom of fourth inning

The Astros went quietly in the bottom of the fourth. Glasnow struck up Carlos Correa and Robinson Churinos as part of a 1-2-3 inning. No score going to the fifth.

Top of fourth inning

Verlander keeps rolling along. He walked one batter, but got out of the top of the fourth with the score still tied 0-0.

Bottom of third inning

The Astros loaded the bases with a walk to Springer, single by Brantley and another walk to Bregman, but Tyler Glasnow caught Yordan Alvarez looking to end the inning. Still scoreless.

Top of third inning

This game's moving right along. Justin Verlander retired the side in order.

Bottom of second inning

Yuri Gurriel and Carlos Correa had a hit apiece, but they were left stranded when Robinson Churinas lined out to end the inning. Still scoreless.

Top of second inning

Justin Verlander had a 1-2-3 inning.

Bottom of first inning

Tyler Glasnow of the Rays put the Astros down in order.

Top of first inning

Justin Verlander gave up a walk and struck out one to start this one. No runs or hits allowed by the Astros ace.

