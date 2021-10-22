Houston Astros are World Series-bound!

HOUSTON — Rookie Luis García showed the poise of an October ace, Yordan Alvarez stayed hot at the plate and the Houston Astros earned yet another trip to the World Series, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.
The Astros advanced to the World Series for the fourth time overall and the second time in three seasons.
Manager Dusty Baker’s team will open the World Series on Tuesday night, either at Dodger Stadium or home against Atlanta. The Braves lead Los Angeles 3-2 in the NL Championship Series going into Game 6 Saturday night.
Red Sox vs. Astros game updates
Houston took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on the long double off the bat of Yordan Alvarez, driving in Alex Bregman who had singled.
Astros pitcher Luis Garcia is pitching a gem so far. He's not allowed a hit through four innings.
Houston added a run when Alvarez again came through. The big guy tripled and then came home on a double play with some heads-up base running.
And when Boston threatened, Maldonado and Ryne Stanek did this...
It was a party outside Minute Maid Park before the game. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul found some excited fans. And David was a little excited himself!
The first pitch will be tossed out by Sister Mary Catherine of the 'Rally Nuns.'
Throughout the game, we'll post updates on this page, along with your fan photos as we get them in.